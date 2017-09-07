Runaway missing for a week; police seek help finding her

Keyana Lewis, 14, stands 5'5" tall, weighs 100 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. She last was seen wearing a blue sweater, pink jeans and white shoes. Lewis also had a black shower cap on her head. (Source: Bossier City police)

A 14-year-old has been on the run from a youth shelter for a week.

Now Bossier City police are asking for the public's help finding Keyana Lewis.

The teenage girl ran away Aug. 31 from Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter in the 4800 block of Shed Road in Bossier City.

Lewis stands 5'5" tall, weighs 100 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

She last was seen wearing a blue sweater, pink jeans and white shoes. Lewis also had a black shower cap on her head.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to call Bossier City police at (318) 741-8665.

