3 hurricanes, 1 catastrophic, in Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic

It is quite unusual to find three tropical systems churning in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico at the same time.

One is a major hurricane, another is about to become one and the remaining one is a Category 1 hurricane that could strengthen..

Hurricane Irma

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, Irma was a major Cat. 5 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 175 mph.

The death toll was at 10, including one child.

After battering the tiny island of Barbuda, Irma left thousands homeless on the island territories of St. Bart and St. Martin. Officials say 95% of the island was demolished.

Irma skirted Puerto Rico and left 1 million people without electricity.

She now is 120 miles SE of Grand Turks Island and moving WNW at 16 mph.

The storm surge for the Turks and Caicos Islands will be between 15 and 20 feet high, literally a wall of water that will be devastating.

Irma is a potentially catastrophic hurricane that will affect the Virgin Islands, the Dominican Republic and Haiti, as well as Cuba, the Bahamas, the Florida Keys and peninsula and the southeastern U.S. coastal states.

Hurricane Jose

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, Cat. 1 Hurricane Jose had maximum sustained wind of 90 mph and may become a major hurricane Friday.

Jose is moving WNW at 18 mph and is 715 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. .

Hurricane Katia

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, Cat. 1 Hurricane Katia had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.

Katia was stationary but is expected to start moving toward the coast of Mexico tonight or Friday.

The storm is 215 miles east of Tampico, Mexico and could become a Cat. 2 hurricane before going ashore.

