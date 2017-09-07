Arson suspected in Shreveport house fire

Shreveport firefighters are investigating a blaze at a house as suspected arson.

The fire initially happened sometime after midnight Thursday morning in the 9000 block of Sara Street.

Shreveport Fire Department spokesman Chief John Lane says crews were originally called out to a report of a grass fire.

Firefighters put the grass fire out only to be called back out to the location for a report a house fire around 1:30 a.m.

Chief Lane says they believe the house fire was intentionally set and are investigating it as an arson.

Everyone was able to get out and no injuries were reported.

The fire caused light damage to the front entry way of the house.

There are no known suspects at this time, according to Chief Lane.

