Potential fence around Caddo Parish courthouse to be discussed at meeting

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

The Caddo Parish Commission is set to discuss the proposal for a fence at the Caddo Parish Courthouse Thursday afternoon.

There is a $200,000 proposal on the agenda to build a fence around the courthouse to help prevent vandalism and homelessness there.

The ordinance that will be presented at the 3:30 p.m. meeting would amend the budget to fund the fence.

Here is a copy of the proposal that will be discussed at the meeting.

The topic was previously discussed at the commission's work session on Tuesday.

