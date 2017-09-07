Caddo advances proposal to build fence around courthouse

Caddo commissioners took another step Thursday toward building a $200,000 fence around the parish courthouse in downtown Shreveport.

The proposal was introduced amid Caddo deputies' concerns about keeping the grounds safe during rallies and other gatherings.

Particularly, proponents of the fence say it is needed to help prevent vandalism and homelessness on the courthouse grounds.

A public hearing and final vote on the proposal are expected Sept. 21.

Here is a copy of the proposal:

The topic was previously discussed at the commission's work session Tuesday.

