Town hall participant: Some questions about proposed arena don't yet have answers

Artist's renditions of the proposed Shreveport Sports Complex were unveiled during the City Council meeting Aug. 22. (Source: Melissa Kakareka/KSLA News 12)

A town hall meeting Thursday gave people an opportunity to ask questions about Shreveport's arena proposal.

Magazine publisher Heliopolis hosted the gathering so those interested could express their thoughts on the idea.

Organizers said the town hall opened the way for city leaders and citizens to hear the tough questions before a decision is made.

"I'm not sure we have the answers to all of them. As one of our panelists said, some of the questions are unanswerable at the moment," Chris Lyon said.

"I think what's important is that we're asking the questions and to make sure those questions are being asked of the people who are making the decisions," the editor-in-chief continued.

"While every question didn't get answered tonight, we did put them in the minds of the people who are helping make those decisions."

In addition to the arena, the Cross Bayou project would include a multiuse development.

It's all part of the city's bid for an NBA g-league team from the New Orleans Pelicans.

Mayor Ollie Tyler says the arena will be the main part of the $130 million complex.

And most of the money would come from private investors, she says.

The head of the Shreveport Police Union is against the measure, saying the city should give officers raises instead.

