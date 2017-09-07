Meetings to be held on Shreveport proposed new development

Artist's renditions of the proposed Shreveport Sports Complex were unveiled during the City Council meeting Aug. 22. (Source: Melissa Kakareka/KSLA News 12)

The Downtown Development Authority expects to hear more opinions on the Cross Bayou Development proposal at a meeting on Thursday.

The meeting will be at 2 p.m. in the 500 block of Travis Street at Government Plaza on the second floor in the mayor's conference room.

The development is part of the push to bring the New Orleans Pelicans G-league team to Shreveport.

Mayor Ollie Tyler says the sports facility will be the main part of a bigger $100 million complex.

She says most of the money would come from private investors.

The head of the Shreveport Police Union is against the measure, saying the city should give officers raises instead.

A Shreveport magazine publisher, Heliopolis is hosting a town hall to also discuss the sports complex. The event is for neighbors to express their thoughts on the idea.

It starts at 5:30 p.m. at the main Shreveport Memorial Library in downtown Shreveport.

