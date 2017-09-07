Coroner IDs man found dead in front of fire station

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

The Caddo Parish Coroner's office has released the name of a man found dead in front of a SFD fire station Wednesday night.

The man was identified as 45-year-old Donell Rogers.

According to police, witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots near the intersection of David Raines and Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Drive at 11:44 p.m.

Firefighters found Rogers with multiple gunshot wounds inside an SUV in front of fire station 6 at 2027 David Rains Road.

Police say Rogers was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was taken to University Health to be autopsied.

Rogers' aunt, Linda Rogers, told KSLA when she first got the call about the shooting, all she could think of was that she'd just seen him that day.

"They just told me that 'White Boy' had got shot and I said 'No.' I said I just seen him. I was on the porch and he was playing with me," Rogers said.

Rogers, known as 'White Boy,' is described by his family as a quiet man who had four children and worked two jobs.

"He was a very good man. He loved the kids and he liked to play and he didn't fool with a lot of young people. He was always by hisself," said Linda Rogers.

His family believes this may be connected to the last time violence hit them.

Just back in March, Donell Rogers' nephew, 24-year-old Charzavious Rogers, was shot and killed right outside his apartment in Wilkinson Terrace.

The Rogers family asks for peace, not wanting to be hit a third time.

"Whoever killed my nephew, they need to turn themself in before there be anything else happening because we done took all we can take at this family," Linda Rogers said.

There have been no arrests, however, first responders reportedly saw a white Dodge Ram truck leaving the scene after the shooting.

Police are working to develop leads at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

