Families relocating after Women of Diversity recovery center shuts down

The Women of Diversity rehab and recovery center at the former Budgetel Inn in Bossier City was shut down Thursday following the arrest of Executive Director Brenda Hill. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Miss Harris, who didn't want her face shown, says she and her family are picking up the pieces after the Woman of Diversity Center shut down and they were put out. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Families displaced by the closure of a women's center are working toward rebuilding their lives.

Dozens were left out on the streets when the Women of Diversity center abruptly closed its doors Thursday following the arrest of its executive director.

That night, Miss Harris, her daughter and her 5-month old granddaughter ended up at the Red Cross shelter in Shreveport for Hurricane Harvey evacuees.

Red Cross Executive Director Michelle Davison says that was a fortunate coincidence.

"Red Cross doesn't have our shelters open all the time. But we do accept anyone who needs to stay at the shelter for the period we have them open."

The shelter was just temporary housing. The family needed somewhere they could stay longer.

That's where Providence House came into play.

"Really, our job the first couple of nights was to just establish a sense of 'you're OK. We're going to take care of you'," said Verni Howard, Providence House executive director.

Now they are working with them to develop a plan to help them be able to live on their own.

That's something they weren't getting with Women of Diversity, where Miss Harris says they were paying nearly $700 a month.

"What breaks our hearts is that these people received nothing," Howard said. "They received lodging, and that's the worst case of a shelter."

Providence House will do things like teach the family budgeting skills and provide them with child care and three square meals a day.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.