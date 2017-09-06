Man arrested after using child as shield during standoff

Shreveport City Marshal's deputies have arrested a man they say kidnapped a child and used the child as a shield during a standoff.

Treyshun Bogan, 22, was wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Deputies found Bogan in a stairwell at an apartment complex on Richmond Street when he refused to show his hands.

A deputy shot Bogan in the torso with a nonlethal round before he disappeared then returned with a child as a shield.

Authorities say the child was pulled away from Bogan and he was then tased.

Bogan was taken into custody and is charged with second-degree kidnapping since the statute includes using someone as a shield.

Additional charges are still pending further investigation.

