SWAR prison guard's accused killer found unfit to stand trial

The man accused of killing a Southwest Arkansas prison guard has been declared incompetent to stand trial.

Tramell Mackenzie Hunter, 27, is accused of fatally beating Miller County correctional officer Lisa Mauldin with his bare hands.

A judge Tuesday ordered Hunter to undergo observation and testing at Arkansas State Hospital, a psychiatric inpatient facility in Little Rock, Ark.

Prosecuting attorney Stephanie Potter Black said she is confident Hunter will be considered competent after testing.

There is no timetable set for how long the testing will last.

Mauldin, 47, and 35-year-old correctional officer Demaris Allen were attacked in December 2016 in Miller County Correctional Facility's kitchen area.

Mauldin was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana, where she died.

Hunter later pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Related Link: Miller Co., AR inmate accused of killing guard claims mental disease as state seeks death penalty

Hunter is being held in the Arkansas Department of Corrections' Varner Unit near Grady, Ark.

In 2011, he pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated robbery and domestic battery in Pulaski County. The plea was part of an agreement that included a 15-year sentence, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections website.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.