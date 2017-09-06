3 tropical systems strengthen in the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico

A number of relief efforts are underway to help people affected by Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey. Here are some and how you can help.

A number of relief efforts are underway to help people affected by Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey. Here are some and how you can help.

Hurricane Harvey relief efforts: You can help; here's how

Hurricane Harvey relief efforts: You can help; here's how

It is quite unusual to find three tropical systems churning in the Atlantic and the Gulf of Mexico at the same time.

One is a major hurricane, another is about to become a hurricane and the other is a Tropical Depression that became a tropical storm early this morning.

Hurricane Irma

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Irma was a major Cat. 5 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph.

The eye passed over St. Martin this morning and the northern eye wall is now pounding Anguilla. Irma is 140 miles east of San Juan, Puerto Rico and is moving WNW at 16 mph.

Irma is a potentially catastrophic hurricane that will affect the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti, as well as Cuba, the Bahamas and finally the Florida peninsula. In addition, Irma could possibly affect the southeastern U.S. coastal states.

The Stormtracker 12 team will be tracking Hurricane Irma very closely.

Tropical Storm Jose

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Tropical Storm Jose had maximum sustained wind of 70 mph and may become a hurricane by the afternoon.

Jose is moving WNW at 17 mph and is 1,185 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. The storm has the potential to become a category 2 storm later this week.

Tropical Storm Katia

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Tropical Storm Katia had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

Katia was moving east-southeast at only 5 mph and will move very little before making landfall later this week along the coast of Mexico. The storm is 45 miles east of Tampico, Mexico and could become a Cat.1 hurricane before going ashore.

Your StormTracker 12 Team will be tracking each of these storms very closely and providing updates on ksla.com, as well as on the KSLA News 12 mobile apps and even on our Roku app. You can also follow the StormTracker 12 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright KSLA 2017. All rights reserved.