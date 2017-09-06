BPSO sets National Night Out for Oct. 3

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office announced in a tweet that its National Night Out event will be held on Oct. 3.

No time or location has been announced at this time.

2017 National Night Out set for October 3. pic.twitter.com/0X2bynwgRa — Bossier Sheriff (@bossiersheriff) September 5, 2017

According to National Night Out's official website, the annual community-building campaign aims to strengthen police-community partnerships and promote camaraderie in neighborhoods.

Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August (Texas celebrates on the first Tuesday in October). Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and much, much more.

According to NNO's website 38 million neighbors in 16 thousand communities have been brought together by this event for the last 34 years.

