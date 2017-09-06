KSLA hosts Harvey relief fundraiser/ supply drive

KSLA News 12 has partnered with The Community Foundation of North Louisiana to collect and distribute money to groups directly helping those in need. (Source: KSLA News 12)

More than a week after Hurricane Harvey moved through Texas and parts of Louisiana, the need for help remains, particularly points south, where Harvey was a hurricane.

To help in recovery efforts KSLA News 12 has teamed up with the Community Foundation of North Louisiana and The Warrior Network to help raise support for victims.

KSLA News 12 and volunteers with The Warrior Network will be accepting monetary donations on Wednesday, September 6 from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

All money raised will go right to nonprofit organizations aiding in Harvey relief.

The Community Foundation of North Louisiana is working with the Greater Houston Community Foundation and its Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

The distributions and grants will be made in support of the Fund’s charitable purposes: relief efforts to aid the victims of the flooding and other damage caused by Hurricane Harvey, including shelter and temporary housing needs, food and supplies, healthcare, transportation, child care, facility needs of child care and social service agencies, and other purposes approved by the advisory committee and consistent with the Fund’s charitable purposes. Because of the immense need in and around Houston, this Fund is dedicated to filling the gaps that are not met by other local and federal efforts.

Experts say a combination of unusual factors turned Harvey into a deadly monster.

The storm intensified just before it hit land, parked itself over one unfortunate area and dumped a record amount of rain leaving thousands with shattered lives, according to the Associated Press.

To donate in person head over to John Harvey Toyota at 2901 Benton Rd, Bossier City or visit the KSLA News 12 studio at 1812 Fairfield Avenue, Shreveport.

Donations can also be made by mail, check payable to Community Foundation of North Louisiana 401 Edwards Street, Suite 105 Shreveport, LA 71101.

