Harvey Relief: KSLA raises $17,000 during fundraiser, supply drive

Donated cleaning supplies, gloves, boots, and masks will go to residents in the Pinewood and Countrywood neighborhood in Beaumont, TX, which was hit hard by the flooding that followed Hurricane Harvey. (Source: KSLA News 12)

KSLA News 12 has partnered with The Community Foundation of North Louisiana to collect and distribute money to groups directly helping those in need. (Source: KSLA News 12)

KSLA News 12 raised about $17,000 after teaming up with the Community Foundation of North Louisiana and The Warrior Network and John Harvey Toyota to help survivors of Hurricane Harvey recover and rebuild.

KSLA News 12 and volunteers with The Warrior Network collected monetary donations Wednesday, September 6 from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

$2,550 was collected at KSLA News 12, 1812 Fairfield Ave. in Shreveport

$4,350 at John Harvey Toyota, 2901 Benton Road in Bossier City

$1,600 collected online.

Donations will go toward Harvey Relief to help people in their recovery efforts.



In addition to collecting monetary donations, KSLA News 12 also accepted donations of supplies, such as cleaning supplies, gloves, boots, and masks that will go to residents in the Pinewood and Countrywood neighborhood in Beaumont, Texas, which was hit hard by the flooding that followed the hurricane.

We just got a huge donation from someone who had their trunk filled with cleaning supplies. pic.twitter.com/JEOPzSHFMW — Nicolette Schleisman (@NicoletteKSLA) September 6, 2017

The Community Foundation of North Louisiana is working with the Greater Houston Community Foundation and its Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

Donations can be made directly to the Community Foundation by email at the following address:

The Community Foundation of North Louisiana

401 Edwards St., Suite 105

Shreveport, LA 71101

Please make checks payable to "The Community Foundation of North Louisiana" and put "Harvey" in the memo line.

You can also click here to help through KSLA.com or through the Harvey Relief tab on our app.

The distributions and grants will be made in support of the Fund’s charitable purposes: relief efforts to aid the victims of the flooding and other damage caused by Hurricane Harvey, including shelter and temporary housing needs, food and supplies, healthcare, transportation, child care, facility needs of child care and social service agencies, and other purposes approved by the advisory committee and consistent with the Fund’s charitable purposes. Because of the immense need in and around Houston, this Fund is dedicated to filling the gaps that are not met by other local and federal efforts.

Experts say a combination of unusual factors turned Harvey into a deadly monster.

The storm intensified just before it hit land, parked itself over one unfortunate area and dumped a record amount of rain leaving thousands with shattered lives, according to the Associated Press.

We've got buckets ready 2 take donations here at the station for Harvey victims. Let's help our neighbors down south https://t.co/DXhDfOiX46 pic.twitter.com/Kn0ZQHu0ve — Nicolette Schleisman (@NicoletteKSLA) September 6, 2017

