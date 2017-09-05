WalletHub: Shreveport among worst places to raise a family

WalletHub's survey of the best U.S. cities in which to raise a family looked at education, crime rates, affordability and family fun as some of the factors in its rankings. (Source: KSLA News 12)

If you believe WalletHub, Shreveport is almost the worst place in America to raise a family.

The Northwest Louisiana city outranks only Birmingham, Detroit and San Bernadino among the 150 U.S. municipalities the personal finance website compared.

In Louisiana, Baton Rouge ranks 135 overall and New Orleans 139 compared with Shreveport coming in at 147.

WalletHub's new report says it is the result of looking at 41 key metrics that it defines as essential family dynamics, such as the cost of housing, the quality of local school and health care systems and opportunities for fun and recreation.

More specifically, it looked at things like the number of playgrounds and violent crimes, median family annual income, divorce rate, share of families receiving food stamps, share of families living below the poverty line.

WalletHub used those measurements to rate cities in five primary categories that led to an overall score.

In the five categories, Shreveport fares best for its affordability and worst for its education and child care offerings.

Shreveport's rankings by category among the 150 cities are:

Education and child care 147

Health & safety 140

Family fun 122

Socioeconomics 128

Affordability 113

And in case you are wondering, WalletHub gave the rating of 1, the best, to Oakland Park, KS.

Rounding out its top 5 cities for raising a family are Madison, WI; Plano, TX; Seattle, WA; and Fremont, CA.

The report also found that:

New York has the most playgrounds. Hialeah, FL, has the fewest.

Irvine, CA, is the safest among the 150 cities. St. Louis, on the other hand, has the most violent crimes per 1,000 residents.

Scottsdale, AZ, has the highest median family income when adjusted for the cost of living. It's $101,588 a year. New York's median family income, at $29,510 annually, is the lowest.

Marriages are more stable in Fremont, CA, which has the lowest divorce rate. The highest is in Cleveland.

Irvine, CA, also has the lowest share of families receiving food stamps. Detroit has the highest.

And Overland Park, KS, has the lowest share of families living below the poverty line. Detroit, again, has the highest.

Click here to review WalletHub's methodology.

