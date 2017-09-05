Remember, you have choices. We are free over the air, at KSLA.com, on our free news and weather apps, Roku and now on Amazon Fire and available through other local providers.

Tonight at 11:59 p.m., KSLA's extended agreement with DirecTV will expire and they may drop this station from their lineup.

We have been working hard to stay on their system, but they have simply refused to make a fair deal.

So in a few short hours, local DirecTV subscribers may experience a total blackout of their favorite local news, weather and CBS programs like "Big Brother," "NCIS" and "Blue Bloods" along with SEC and NFL football this coming weekend.

Unfortunately, DirecTV has shown often it's willing to leave their customers in the dark.

Since 2015, DirecTV has dropped local channels from their system 14 times, impacting millions of viewers.

And it looks like they may do it again.

Remember, you have choices.

We are free over the air, at KSLA.com, on our free news and weather apps, Roku and now on Amazon Fire and available through other local providers.

Please go to the website ourlocalcommitment.com for continuous updates.

