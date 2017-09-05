Bossier City honors girl for helping save her grandfather

Marissa Antwine says she was nervous but still called 9-1-1 for her grandfather, minimizing the effects of the stroke he was having. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The 10-year-old was visiting her grandfather.

Then he began having a stroke.

"I felt nervous. I was thinking that I need to quickly call 9-1-1."

Marissa Antwine did just that.

And she helped her grandmother, who is hearing-impaired, communicate with an emergency dispatcher.

Now the Bossier City girl's grandfather hails her as a hero for what she did to help him July 25.

And the Bossier City Fire Department presented her with its appreciation award during the City Council meeting Tuesday.

"It feels great," she said of being honored.

Fire Department officials say Antwine's actions enabled her grandfather to get the medical care he needed and helped minimize the effects of his stroke.

