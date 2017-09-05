Man recovering in the hospital after being shot in the leg

A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot in the leg Tuesday afternoon in Shreveport.

It happened just after 1:30 p.m. when officers were called to the 1500 block of Coty St. on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, 32-year-old Antonio Winbush was found with a gunshot wound to the right leg.

Police say a four door Sedan drove past Coty Street when the people inside the car began firing numerous shots at Winbush.

Winbush was taken to University Health hospital and is expected to be alright.

The crime is under investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.