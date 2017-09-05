Centenary Athletic Program on the Rise

It was media day over at Centenary College.



The Athletic Program is on the rise as whole.



Several new faces can be seen around the Centenary athletic department.



Centenary has a new Tennis coach, Head Basketball Coach and a Lacrosse program coming in 2019.



As for the Ladies and Gents. They've been "ballin," the baseball team, features the coach of the year and a few All American's.



The Golf squad is steady. They have Taylor Adair from Hallsville and she's consistent.



The Volleyball Program has a game tonight against ETBU at 7. Shoutout to the Ladies.