Centenary Athletic Program on the Rise

Centenary Athletic Program on the Rise

By Rashad Johnson, Sports Reporter
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

It was media day over at Centenary College.

The Athletic Program is on the rise as whole.

Several new faces can be seen around the Centenary athletic department.

Centenary has a new Tennis coach, Head Basketball Coach and a Lacrosse program coming in 2019.

As for the Ladies and Gents. They've been "ballin," the baseball team, features the coach of the year and a few All American's.

The Golf squad is steady. They have Taylor Adair from Hallsville and she's consistent.

The Volleyball Program has a game tonight against ETBU at 7. Shoutout to the Ladies.

