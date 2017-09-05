CSRA hosts job fair to provide call center for Harvey victims

A number of relief efforts are underway to help people affected by Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey. Here are some and how you can help.

Hurricane Harvey relief efforts: You can help; here's how

The CSRA’s Integrated Technology Center in Bossier City is hosting a job fair Wednesday that will hire positions to help for a Hurricane Harvey call center.

The CSRA is looking to hire 200-300 part-time and full-time tech positions immediately.

The job fair will be Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Interviews will be held on-site with same day offers.

Basic qualifications are high school diploma or G.E.D., customer service or other telephone experience and computer software capabilities.

The call center will respond to incoming calls, accepting applications from individuals and businesses for disaster assistance from designated geographic areas, as well as facilitate other related calls.

Those who are interested should apply to CSRA’s website.

