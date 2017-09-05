2017 Battle on the Border Showcase

The 7th annual Battle on the Border is upon will be taking place on September 8th and 9th.



It's a high school showcase that features some of the best high school football programs in the southern region.



Teams like West Monroe, John Curtis, Brentwood Academy and Grayson High School will be here competing in the action.



CE Byrd hasn't missed a showcase, Coming in with a record of 5-1 at the Battle of the Border and Coach Suggs is ready for another one.

"We think it's great you know we always like to play a tough pre-district schedule, you know to find out where we are and you know I think if you are going to be there in the end you've got to play the best competition during the preseason I think that's what this showcase ought to do," said Coach Suggs.

Byrd will face Moss Point on Friday.



Parkway is in the Showcase this weekend they'll take on coach John Perry and the Pearl Pirates.



Parkway had a shootout with Lufkin last year at the Battle on the Border.



The Panthers broke records for most receiving touchdowns by Terrace Marshall with 4 Touchdowns.



Also TCU commit Justin Rogers broke the passing Touchdown record with 5 TD's last year.



Unfortunately Rogers will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, a loss that's been felt around the entire Shreveport Bossier Area.

"Justin Rogers have been like the dad a leader and I think the kids in their minds they are kind of looking at it like our dad is hurt and we have to step up and somebody has to step up and be the man of the house and I believe our kids are all going to step up and rally behind and put the weight of the team behind him and go forward," said Coach May.

His childhood friend and receiver says everybody's trying to stay positive.

"He's in good spirit and is a positive dude and you know everything he does and says is going to be positive. We are just all going to keep going and we are definitely are not going to lose him," Terrace Marshall Jr.

