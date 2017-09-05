Knife-wielding man robs bank in Bossier City Walmart

The accused robber is described wearing eye glasses, a royal blue shirt, blue jeans, white tennis shoes and a dark colored do-rag on his head. (Source: Bossier City Police Department)

Bossier city police are looking for a man accused of robbing a bank in a Walmart with a knife Tuesday afternoon. (Source: Bossier City Police Department)

It happened just before 3 p.m. at the FSNB bank branch inside the Walmart in the 2500 block of Airline Drive.

Police say the man walked up to the teller and demanded an undisclosed amount of money.

He was seen leaving the store's parking lot in a dark-colored SUV.

Now, investigators are sharing surveillance camera images taken during the hold up in hopes the public can help them identify him.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.

