Shreveport police ID suspect in slaying of Benjamin Finney Jr.

WANTED: Tevin C. Johnson, 22, of the 4000 block of Miles Street in Shreveport, one count of second-degree murder. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Police have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Shreveport man.

Violent crimes detectives are looking for 22-year-old Tevin C. Johnson, of the 4000 block of Miles Street in Shreveport.

He is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the slaying of 20-year-old Benjamin Finney Jr.

Finney and 26-year-old Christopher Hayes were shot in the upper body July 1 while in a car somewhere near Hollywood at Jewella avenues, authorities said.

Investigators think the two men then drove to a family member's home in the 3700 block of Flora Street to get help.

That's where Finney was pronounced dead.

Hayes was taken to University Health for treatment.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Johnson to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization's website, lockemup.org.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to Johnson's arrest.

