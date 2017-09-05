Fundraiser set for owner of Lucky Palace, who is battling cancer

"I was overwhelmed with the kindness of all my friends that offer me this opportunity," Lim said. "I've been really thankful for the local restaurants, the wine distributors, the wineries." (Source: KSLA News 12)

People in Shreveport-Bossier City's food and beverage industry are joining together to help one of their own battle cancer.

"I was traveling around looking for a place to relocate, and I stopped by Bossier City and decided to stay over," restaurant owner Kuan Lim said with a laugh.

For the past 20 years, Lim has called Bossier City home.

"I just like to share my passion about food and wine with my customers."

He does so through the Lucky Palace, a restaurant standing strong for more than two decades.

"The thing is how you treat your customers. Most of my customers are like my extended family," said Lim, "and a good staff, really good employees that can take care of the business for me, so I'm really thankful for that."

In July, Lim was diagnosed with bone cancer.

After removing a tumor, an infection cost Lim his leg.

"They had to do an above the knee amputation," he explained.

Now members of Shreveport-Bossier City's food and beverage industry are helping a friend through a wine and food showcase.

"I was overwhelmed with the kindness of all my friends that offer me this opportunity," Lim said. "I've been really thankful for the local restaurants, the wine distributors, the wineries."

Funds raised at the event Sunday will be used to help offset Lim's medical bills.

But the Lucky Palace owner says it's much bigger than him.

"It's about food, wine, music. That, and to help bring people together."

Something he says has helped him to stay strong.

"It's inspired me I will try to fight the fight."

As for the cancer, Lim said: "I just had my scan a few days ago, so I'm going to get my results. I'm a little bit nervous. But whatever it is, I just have to carry on with my life."

The fundraiser, SIP UnLIMited, will run from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Margaritaville Resort Casino in Bossier City. Tickets cost $75 for food and wine tasting from Northwest Louisiana and beyond.

Click here to learn information and buy tickets.

