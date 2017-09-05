All Texarkana players to wear 'LP6' for Parks at annual rivalry

Texarkana football players from Texas and Arkansas will wear this LP6 logo in memory of the late Texas High football player Leonard Parks during their annual stateline rivalry Sept. 8. (Source: TISD)

Texarkana's annual game featuring stateline high school football rivals from Arkansas and Texas will go on as planned Friday night.

And the funeral for Texas High football player Leonard Parks will be held the next afternoon.

The services are set for 2 p.m. Saturday at House of Refuge, 1706 W. 6th St. in Texarkana.

Texarkana ISD also announced Tuesday that there will be special remembrances for Parks earlier Friday and at the game.

Parks, a 2018 commit to SMU, died in his sleep while taking a nap Saturday night. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of his death.

"Texarkana ISD is so appreciative for all the community thoughts, prayers and outreach that has been sent to us ...," says the statement from Tina Veal-Gooch, the school district's spokeswoman. "Our community truly is #texarkanastrong."



The only change is the Texas High vs. Arkansas High game Friday will start at 7:30 p.m.

There will be a moment of silence in memory of Parks.

And football players on both teams will be wearing an “LP6” logo on the back of their helmets. Parks' jersey number, 6.

Earlier Friday, Texas High seniors will hold a Senior Sunrise at 6:45 a.m. in the campus courtyard.

The program will include a moment of memory for Parks and for Houston Hart, a Texas High senior who was killed in a wreck June 30.

And Texas High students have created the Hallway of Light, a wall where positive messages, notes of encouragement and positive quotes are posted for students and staffers to take as needed and share with others. Students can do a memory posting about Houston and Leonard in the same area.

Meantime, a GoFundMe account set up by Texas High quarterback Coltin Clackwas' parents raised $8,425 in two days for the Parks family. The goal was $3,500. The account remains open for donations, Veal-Gooch said.

