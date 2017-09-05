Caddo planning subcommission votes to remove courthouse confeder - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

BREAKING

Caddo planning subcommission votes to remove courthouse confederate monument

(Source: KSLA News 12) (Source: KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

The Caddo Parish Commission's Long-Range Planning/Special Projects Committee has voted in favor of removing the parish's Confederate Monument.

The commission voted 4-3 in favor of removing the monument.

Related link: Caddo Parish Commission to discuss fate of courthouse, Confederate Monument

Now, a final vote deciding the monument's fate will be held by the Caddo Commission.

Today's vote goes against the commission's Monument Advisory Committee recommendation made on Aug. 10 to keep the monument with a plaque and erect two monuments to commemorate reconstruction and the civil rights movement.

That vote was delayed twice, on July 5 and July 18 due to missing committee members. 

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly