Caddo planning subcommission votes to remove courthouse confederate monument

The Caddo Parish Commission's Long-Range Planning/Special Projects Committee has voted in favor of removing the parish's Confederate Monument.

The commission voted 4-3 in favor of removing the monument.

Now, a final vote deciding the monument's fate will be held by the Caddo Commission.

Today's vote goes against the commission's Monument Advisory Committee recommendation made on Aug. 10 to keep the monument with a plaque and erect two monuments to commemorate reconstruction and the civil rights movement.

That vote was delayed twice, on July 5 and July 18 due to missing committee members.

