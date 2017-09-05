Biker community mourns death of Texarkana motorcyclist

After the death of a young motorcyclist in Texarkana, the community is banding together for remembrance and unity.

The past two days have been dangerous for motorcycle riders in Texarkana as police have worked three wrecks resulting in one rider being killed and that death is bringing motorcycle riders together.

Skylar Crenshaw, 29, was killed while riding his motorcycle when he was hit by a car on New Boston Road in Texarkana on Sunday. Crenshaw's wreck is one of three, and his was the only fatal incident.

The woman driving the car was identified as Callie Jones. She has been charged with one count of intoxication manslaughter.

She has been charged with one count of intoxication manslaughter.

Over 50 motorcycles roared through a Texarkana yesterday, not for a joy ride, but what bikers calls a "ride by" to comfort Crenshaw's family.

"He was part of our family one biker one family that is what we are," said fellow biker, Bobby Jones.

Riders from 8 Texarkana area motorcycle clubs came together to show unity and support for all bikers injured in accidents.

“We just wanted to show the world that in this bike game we do have unity and togetherness,” said Andre McKinney. “It's not always fights and stuff like that.”

We were told at the time of his wreck Skylar was on his way to meet up with other bikers to start a new motorcycle club in Texarkana. These bikers say that dream will continue.

For Crenshaw’s mother, Camille Mosely, she was touched by the outpouring of support from the community.

“It is overwhelming to me to know all this love (is) for my child,” Mosely said. “I appreciate it all. I know it is sincere love and I know he would have loved it he loved them. He loved motorcycles he loved everything about being with people.”

Bond has been set on Jones at $1 million. She remains in the Bi-State Justice Center Jail.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.