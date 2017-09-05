Red Cross working to help 7 families left homeless by fire

Efforts are underway to help several people displaced by a two-alarm fire Monday night at a Shreveport apartment complex.

The blaze broke out just after 7 p.m. at The Villages of Williamsburg.

The heavy smoke and flames caused firefighters to sound the second alarm.

At one point, more than 30 firefighters and paramedics plus several fire engines and trucks were on the scene.

"It's the Shreveport Fire Department's goal to make sure we have adequate on-scene manpower available and to make sure no lives were lost," SFD Assistant Chief John Lane said.

The fire destroyed eight apartments, seven of which were occupied.

The American Red Cross says it is working with the residents displaced by the blaze.

Some of them began showing up at the local chapter's office for assistance Tuesday morning.

The agency is working with apartment management to hopefully relocate the people into vacant apartments in the same complex, said Michelle Davison, executive director of the Red Cross' Northwest Louisiana chapter.

"For apartment complexes, what usually will help is if they have vacancies that they can just place their people back into."

After fires like this, the Red Cross also provides financial assistance to turn on utilities in a new apartment or replace furniture.

Red Cross staffers also can provide health services like replacing medication, mental health services and help make connections with partner agencies.

"We're working with each family individually. Some will need more than others. Some of them we'll be able to help in different ways. So it's just going to depend on what each individual family's specific needs are," said Davison.

"You may have a single person living alone that doesn't have the same needs as a person with 3 kids who are all school age might have." she continued.

Apartment management didn't want to comment to KSLA News 12 until the Shreveport Fire Department is done with its investigation.

There's still no word from SFD about what may have caused the fire.

No one was injured in the fire

And firefighters were able to save one family's cat.

