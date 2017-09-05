Mansfield woman charged with DWI in head-on collision involving motorcycle

A Mansfield woman is behind bars after seriously injuring two motorcyclists on Labor Day weekend.

Nakeisha Griffin, 29, has been charged with two counts of first-degree vehicle negligent injuring and a single count of driving while intoxicated — first offense, according to the Shreveport Police Department.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. on Sept. 3. on Interstate 220 near Hilry Huckabee III Drive.

Police say that two people, 43-year old Joseph and Jerri Caples, 44, of Haughton were hit head-on by a Chevrolet Equinox SUV driven by Griffin against traffic.

The pair were sent to University Health by ambulance.

Griffin was not injured and was booked into Shreveport City Jail shortly after.

