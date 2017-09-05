Fundraiser to be held for injured ETX firefighter

A fundraiser will be held for an East Texas firefighter who was injured in a motorcycle crash.

The benefit will be held on September 9 at Diamond Dons in Jefferson, TX for Dennis Hamm, also known as Porkchop.

Hamm was severely injured and is currently in ICU at a Shreveport hospital.

A Marshall police detective along with several of Hamm’s other friends have put together a fundraiser to help with Hamm’s medical expenses.

The event will feature food, hourly door prizes, an auction and a bounce house for kids.

Tickets at the gate will be $10 for adults and kids 12 and under get in for free.

Hamm is a longtime Smithland Fire Department volunteer firefighter.

