SETX Harvey evacuee says thank you to Shreveport-Bossier community

A number of relief efforts are underway to help people affected by Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey. Here are some and how you can help.

Joseph Fazio says he wants thank the Shreveport-Bossier area for their kindness after he was forced to evacuate here (Source: KSLA)

A Harvey evacuee who found refuge in Shreveport wants to express his gratitude to everyone in the area.

Joseph Fazio, an evacuee from Beaumont, Texas, says he's been blown away by the kindness felt in Shreveport-Bossier since arriving on Friday with his brother.

Fazio recently sent a message to KSLA, wishing to thank the community for its hospitality:

Everybody has been really good to us. I wanted to reach out and say thank you to the Bossier-Shreveport area. We were at a restaurant and someone anonymously paid for our meal, and that just touched my heart in such a way I can't even express it.

Fazio and his brother booked three nights at the Quality Inn in Bossier City after the roof of their home was severely damaged by the storm.

Just barely escaping the flood in time, Fazio says he and his brother decided to evacuate Beaumont after water to the home was shut off.

"They shut off the water for the whole city," Fazio said. "There were several road closures. We really had a hard time getting out. Some of the roads and bridges were washed out."

Fazio described his experience driving through flooded areas as a 'white knuckle' experience.

"We kind of passed the point of no return once we passed through some pretty deep water, but we weren't the only ones trying to get out," he said.

Fazio says now that the storm has passed, he plans to load up as much water as he can carry before returning home.

"We were just blessed," he said. "We were very fortunate to get out and I had to leave everybody behind but I'm heading back to see what I can do to help."

