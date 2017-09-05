Texas Gov. Abbott to give update on Harvey recovery

Live video from KSLA News 12 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KSLA News 12 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscast, which is joined in progress as the show plays back.

A number of relief efforts are underway to help people affected by Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey. Here are some and how you can help.

Hurricane Harvey relief efforts: You can help; here's how

An aerial view of flooding in Houston. (Source: Aaron Cohan via CNN)

As Harvey's floodwaters continue to recede, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a press conference on Tuesday.

Abbott will speak after he meets with the Texas Division of Emergency Management at 9:30 a.m. at the Texas State Operations Center in Austin.

Deputies from the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, Bossier City Parish Sheriff's Office and Shreveport Fire Department assisted with rescue efforts last week in the Port Arthur — Orange area.

Shreveport has two shelters open to Harvey evacuees: a state-run mega-shelter on Jewella Avenue and an American Red Cross shelter set-up at Morning Star Baptist Church. Evacuees will soon be sent to a shelter in Dallas, according to a news release from the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services.

As Southeast Texas continues to recover from Harvey's path of destruction, Hurricane Irma reached category 5 strength on Tuesday morning. The storm is expected to pass near or north of the Leeward Islands early Wednesday and then somewhere near Cuba or the Bahamas by Friday into Saturday.

