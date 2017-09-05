Caddo Parish commission to discuss fate of courthouse, Confederate Monument

The Caddo Parish Commission's Monument Advisory Committee voted Thursday against a recommendation to take down the Confederate monument outside the Caddo Courthouse.

The Caddo Parish Commission is set to discuss the fate of the Caddo Parish Courthouse Tuesday afternoon.

There is a $200,000 proposal on the agenda to build a fence around the courthouse to help prevent vandalism and homelessness there.

The ordinance that will be presented at the 3:30 p.m. meeting would amend the budget to fund the fence.

An hour before that meeting, the fate of the Confederate monument in front the courthouse will be discussed.

The Caddo Parish Commission's Long Range Planning and Special Projects Committee will review the recommendation to keep the Confederate monument on courthouse grounds.

The meeting at 2 p.m. will go over the recommendation by the monument advisory committee.

The recommendation is also to erect a plaque near the monument to add historical context and build two monuments dedicated to Reconstruction and the Civil Rights Movement.

Depending on what happens in the committee, the entire Caddo Commission could take up the issue in their later meeting.

