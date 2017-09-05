Red River Waterway Commission reopens boat ramps

The Red River Waterway Commission announced the public boat launches are all back open. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The Red River Waterway Commission reopened a majority of the public boat ramps on Monday that were previously closed because of high water levels.

It included the ramps in Caddo, Bossier, Red River, Natchitoches, Rapides, and Avoyelles parishes.

The boat launch at the Colfax Recreation Area in Grant Parish remains closed at this time.

Boaters are asked to use caution when launching into the current and be highly aware of the current and obstacles such as trees and sandbars while navigating the river.

