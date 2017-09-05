Shreveport home sustains heavy damage in overnight fire

Hours after battling an apartment fire, Shreveport firefighters were dispatched to a house fire early Tuesday morning in the city's Queensborough neighborhood.

According to Assistant Fire Chief John Lane, a home in the 3200 block of Alabama Avenue caught fire shortly before 12:31 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke pouring from the home and could see flames.

After 12 minutes, the fire was under control. It took more than two dozen firefighters to extinguish the blaze.

Lane said it appeared that no one lived inside the home.

No one was hurt and the investigation into the cause is underway.

