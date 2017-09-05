Queensborough house heavily damaged by fire

Shreveport fire department is investigating after a fire heavily damaged a vacant home early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. at a single story wood framed house in the 3200 block of Alabama Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, they reported flames and heavy smoke could be seen pouring from the house.

It took more than two dozen firefighters about 12 minutes to extinguish the blaze, According to Assistant Fire Chief John Lane.

Lane said it appeared no one lived inside the house.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

