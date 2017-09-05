ETX sheriffs collecting hay for cattle owners hit by Harvey

A number of relief efforts are underway to help people affected by Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey. Here are some and how you can help.

A number of relief efforts are underway to help people affected by Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey. Here are some and how you can help.

Hurricane Harvey relief efforts: You can help; here's how

East Texas sheriffs are spearheading efforts to get hay to cattle farmers flooded out by Hurricane Harvey. (Source: Panola County, Texas, Sheriff's Office)

A Hurricane Harvey relief drive underway in the East Texas area is focusing on something a little different.

Most initiatives to help the storm's victims in South Texas and Southwest Louisiana are gathering water, toiletries, diapers and more.

Now Panola County, Texas, farmers and ranchers are being called upon to help cattle owners in flooded areas.

Sheriff Tom McCool is teaming up with other county sheriffs to spearhead a hay donation drive.

"We also need volunteers who would be willing to make a trip later this week to deliver the hay," says a post on his office's Facebook page.

"We want a good ole' Texas convoy to show our southern neighbors we're here for them."

One Facebook user commented that they already have hauled 48 rolls of hay and plan to do more.

Others also have signaled their support.

