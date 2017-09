Flooding along Sabine River in Beauregard and Calcasieu parishes. (Source: Shannon Amy)

Toledo Bend Reservoir's 11 spillway gates have nearly been closed over the past few days, according to the waterway's governing authorities.

As a result, the amount of water being released has fallen dramatically.

The spillway's 11 gates were opened by 6 feet, releasing up to 66,000 cubic feet per second, in the wake of Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey.

That raised concerns about flooding downstream from the man-made reservoir.

The discharge rate was cut Friday to 44,000 cfs with the 11 gates open 4 feet.

By Sunday, the 11 gates were open 2 feet and letting 22,000 cfs flow downstream.

On Labor Day, the 11 gates were open only a foot, releasing 11,000 cfs.

As a result, Toledo Bend's level fell from 173.46' mean sea level Friday to 172.5' msl as of noon Monday.

