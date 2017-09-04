Northbound lanes of N. Market reopen in wake of accident

At least two vehicles were involved in the wreck. (Source: KSLA News 12 viewer Michael Pardon)

A wreck the night of Sept. 4 forced the closure of the northbound lanes of North Market Street in the vicinity of the North Shreveport branch of Shreve Memorial Library. (Source: KSLA News 12 viewer Michael Pardon)

The northbound lanes of North Market Street have reopened in the wake of a wreck in north Shreveport.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened at 9:19 p.m. Monday between Wilton Place and Devereaux Road.

That's in the vicinity of the North Shreveport branch of Shreve Memorial Library.

Authorities have not yet said how many vehicles were involved.

Indications are that there were at least two.

Nor have authorities released any details about how many people were hurt.

Caddo Fire District 5 sent five units to an EMS call at that location.

Another five sheriff's office units were with them.

