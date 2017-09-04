1 injured in 3 vehicle crash on N. Market

At least two vehicles were involved in the wreck. (Source: KSLA News 12 viewer Michael Pardon)

A wreck the night of Sept. 4 forced the closure of the northbound lanes of North Market Street in the vicinity of the North Shreveport branch of Shreve Memorial Library. (Source: KSLA News 12 viewer Michael Pardon)

One person was sent to the hospital after a 3 vehicle crash shut down traffic on North Market Monday night.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened at 9:19 p.m. Monday between Wilton Place and Devereaux Road.

That's in the vicinity of the North Shreveport branch of Shreve Memorial Library.

The northbound lanes of North Market Street were shut down until around 11 p.m.

The cause of the investigation is still ongoing.

Five units from Caddo Fire District 5 responded to the location.

Another five sheriff's office units were with them.

