2-alarm fire destroys 8 units at Shreveport apartment complex

A two-alarm fire Monday evening destroyed eight units at a Shreveport apartment complex, authorities said.

No one was hurt in the fire at Villages of Williamsburg in the 3200 block of Knight Street, they said.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show the fire was reported at 7:06 p.m.

Authorities said it was called in by a resident.

Firefighters now have the fire under control, Fire Department spokesman Scott Wolverton said.

At one point, Knight Street was blocked with no access being given to anyone, including residents.

More than two dozen Shreveport Fire Department units responded to the fire. A half dozen remain there.

With them are 11 Shreveport police units.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

