Sci-Port welcomes last visitors before closing for renovations

Labor Day was the final day of operations at Sci-Port: Louisiana's Science Center before new management starts major renovations at the Shreveport riverfront venue.

Sci-Port welcomed several visitors Monday then closed for the next four months.

"It's a bittersweet day," said Jake Wood, of Planet Aqua Group. "We're really excited for the renovation period to start. We feel like it's sort of an end of an era here at Sci-Port as it sits."

Last month, it was announced that Planet Aqua Group would be taking over management of the learning museum.

Since then, Planet Aqua Group has been working to identify what operational changes need to be made at Sci-Port and researching what works at other science centers in the United States.

Sci-Port's human resources personnel have been working with the 72 employees who are being laid off, officials said, adding that all will be invited to reapply for jobs in November.

"We're certainly wasting no time in getting things started here," Wood said.

Starting Tuesday, management will begin identifying which of the hands-on science museum's exhibits will stay and which will go.

"There's going to be some restructuring to the floor plan and layout here," Wood explained. "We'll start moving those things out of the way.

"And then everything will get a nice little cleaning. And then we will start the construction process on renovations."

Brittani Snyder and her daughter, who were at Sci-Port on Monday, are excited to hear about the changes.

Snyder said she always has loved coming to Sci-Port from East Texas.

"It's going to be interesting to see the before and after. And I'm glad she got to experience it the way I did, too."

Plans are for the renovated Sci-Port to be opened and unveiled during the venue's annual TOAST fundraiser Dec. 31.

The IMAX theater, which also will have some reprogramming, is expected to reopen sooner.

Showings are expected to resume in mid-October, officials said.

All Sci-Port memberships have been extended by six months past their expiration date.

