Bugged by love bugs, ArkLaTex girl's parody video goes viral

Irma is now a Category 4 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET. The storm has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean.More >>
Irma is now a Category 4 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET. The storm has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean.More >>
The U.S. hurricane center says some strengthening of Irma was expected over the next 48 hours.More >>
The U.S. hurricane center says some strengthening of Irma was expected over the next 48 hours.More >>
Witnesses said victim Virginia Paris tried to seek help inside the coffee shop before the suspect dragged her back into a car and sped off.More >>
Witnesses said victim Virginia Paris tried to seek help inside the coffee shop before the suspect dragged her back into a car and sped off.More >>
At least one car is in the Waccamaw River after going off the bridge on Highway 501 Monday. The car in the river upside-down, and boats are being deployed, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
At least one car is in the Waccamaw River after going off the bridge on Highway 501 Monday. The car in the river upside-down, and boats are being deployed, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
The son of Alabama football offensive assistant coach Mike Locksley was shot and killed Sunday night, according to Maryland police.More >>
The son of Alabama football offensive assistant coach Mike Locksley was shot and killed Sunday night, according to Maryland police.More >>
The three suspects all face assault charges.More >>
The three suspects all face assault charges.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
Two people who lived in the home were arrested last week to a child custody case, but police will not say if that is the child they found dead.More >>
Two people who lived in the home were arrested last week to a child custody case, but police will not say if that is the child they found dead.More >>
Monday's official National Hurricane Center forecast for Irma has shifted slightly to the southwest of previous forecasts.More >>
Monday's official National Hurricane Center forecast for Irma has shifted slightly to the southwest of previous forecasts.More >>
Hurricane Irma has strengthened to a Category 4 Hurricane as it continues moving west.More >>
Hurricane Irma has strengthened to a Category 4 Hurricane as it continues moving west.More >>