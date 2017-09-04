Bugged by love bugs, ArkLaTex girl's parody video goes viral

Haughton resident Kylie Small is going viral with a parody video that shows her squishing love bugs to a beat. (Source: Jasmine Payoute/ KSLA News 12)

Bugged by love bugs, an ArkLaTex girl made a video of herself squishing them to a beat.

Now the 10-year-old Haughton resident's parody is making the rounds on social media.

The video that Lindsay Small posted to Facebook earlier this week shows her daughter, Kylie, singing along with Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do."

"We're used to her making these videos all the time," Small said.

"The day I picked her up from school, they were everywhere. And she's always saying I need a new idea. And so I popped off with all these love bugs around, you need to make a video about them."

Kylie can be seen in the video swatting at love bugs and singing along to the pop hit.

The video has been shared more than 2,000 times and has more than 200,000 views.

"Random people would walk up to me and go 'Kylie, I saw your video.' And I'm like 'Hey, I don't know you.'

"I didn't know how everybody had seen it just so fast," she said.

Love bugs, also known as double-headed bugs, have been rampant in North Louisiana, appearing moreso this summer than usual.

The insects are described as a species of march fly found in parts of Central America and the southeastern United States, especially along the Gulf Coast.

Kylie's dad, Justin Small, thinks the increase in love bugs is due to Hurricane Harvey making them to migrate north.

Other ArkLaTex residents also have been taking to social media to show their disdain for the love bugs.

It is a problem to which Kylie can relate.

"We walked out of the school and, like, they were just swarming around. And you could hardly get out. And you could hardly open your mouth without one flying down your throat."

Kylie says her goal is to star on "America's Got Talent."

She said she wants to dance and sing and has got the pipes to prove it.

Kylie said she also would not mind meeting Taylor Swift.

