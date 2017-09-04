TRAFFIC ALERT: One lane of I20W back open near Industrial

Westbound I-20 was shut down at Exit 8 (Bert Kouns Industrial Loop) in Shreveport due to a wreck involving two 18-wheelers. (Source: KSLA News 12)

One lane of westbound Interstate 20 in Shreveport is back open in the wake of a wreck involving two 18-wheelers, including a tanker truck hauling butane.

The inner or left-hand lane between Bert Kouns Industrial Loop (LA 3132 Exit 8) and Greenwood Road (US 80 Exit 5) has been reopened.

The center and right-hand lanes remain blocked at mile marker 7.

The left lane has opened leaving the center and right lanes blocked I-20 West at MM 7 (past Bert Kouns) due to an accident. Expect delays. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) September 4, 2017

The tanker truck overturned in the wreck that happened at 12:32 p.m. Monday.

I-20 West is now closed at Bert Kouns due to an overturned tractor trailer at MM 7. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) September 4, 2017

Four people were taken to local hospitals for evaluation, Shreveport Assistant Fire Chief John Lane said.

Caddo Fire District 3 personnel also responded to the wreck.

