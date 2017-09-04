TRAFFIC ALERT: I20W back open in wake of wreck - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: I20W back open in wake of wreck

(Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12) (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)
(Source: LaDOTD traffic cameras) (Source: LaDOTD traffic cameras)
(Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12) (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)
Westbound I-20 was shut down at Exit 8 (Bert Kouns Industrial Loop) in Shreveport due to a wreck involving two 18-wheelers. (Source: KSLA News 12) Westbound I-20 was shut down at Exit 8 (Bert Kouns Industrial Loop) in Shreveport due to a wreck involving two 18-wheelers. (Source: KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

All lanes of westbound Interstate 20 in Shreveport are back open in the wake of a wreck involving two 18-wheelers, including a tanker truck hauling butane.

The inner or left-hand lane between Bert Kouns Industrial Loop (LA 3132 Exit 8) and Greenwood Road (US 80 Exit 5) was reopened first, leaving the center and right-hand lanes blocked at mile marker 7.

The tanker truck overturned in the wreck that happened at 12:32 p.m. Monday. 

Four people were taken to local hospitals for evaluation, Shreveport Assistant Fire Chief John Lane said.

Caddo Fire District 3 personnel also responded to the wreck.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly