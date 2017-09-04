Advisory council outlines plans to improve struggling Caddo Parish schools

Louisiana Education Superintendent John White, with Caddo schools Superintendent Lamar Goree to his right, signs a three-year agreement March 15 for the state to help work with 14 struggle Caddo schools. (Source: Marie Waxel/KSLA News 12)

The Caddo Transformation Next Advisory Council reviewed progress at the 14 persistently struggling schools and set short and long-term goals.

The schools are part of the Caddo Parish's Transformation Next Zone which is a 3-year partnership between the Louisiana Department of Education and Caddo Parish Public Schools.

The schools included are Booker T. Washington, Woodlawn, Fair Park, Caddo Middle Career and Technology School, Midway, Mooretown, J.S. Clark, Caddo Heights, Oak Park, Werner Park, Westwood, Sunset Acres, Queensborough, Atkins and Lakeshore Middle.

The partnerships help the struggling schools with community-based accountability, educator recruiting initiatives, intensive supports for teachers, and broad decision-making authority for principals.

The Advisory Council, a group of seven diverse local leaders and residents monitors the progress in the Zone and advises both the Caddo Superintendent and the State Superintendent on the goals established for the schools and progress towards the goals at each school.

The goals outlined by the Advisory Council at its August meeting included:

Eliminating long-term substitute and out-of-license area teachers, as well as teacher vacancies, through improved recruiting and retention efforts, proven professional development and incentive pay plans for teachers who work at struggling sites within the Zone.

Increasing literacy and mathematics skills, ACT scores and high school graduation rates by providing high-quality tools and resources, paired with proven professional development.

Empowering principals with the authority to hire, evaluate and terminate staff; to identify effective curricula and professional development plans, and to establish an annual school calendar and a daily schedule that maximizes time with students enrolled at the school.

