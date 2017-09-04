Man found dead with wound to the back of the head in Minden

Minden police are investigating the death of a man after he was found with a wound to the back of the head Sunday night.

Police say 35-year-old Tyrone Sumlin was found by his girlfriend sometime after 11:30 p.m. outside of his vehicle on Quarles Street.

Police say he had a wound to the back of his head. There was reportedly no exit wound or shell casings, so investigators are unsure if Sumlin was shot or if he suffered from blunt force trauma.

Detectives with the police department went back to the scene Monday morning to look for shell casings with a metal detector.

No arrests have been made in the incident.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.