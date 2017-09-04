Hundreds turn out for Shreveport American Idol auditions

Hundreds line up for a chance to audition for the American Idol revival. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Hundreds of people lined up Monday morning in Downtown Shreveport for a chance to audition for the revival of American Idol.

The singers gathered at Riverview Park along Clyde Fant Parkway.

Producers with the show say they are expecting a large crowd. They suggest people come ready to go, have their song rehearsed and warm up before they audition to help the process move quickly.

The auditions Monday will be the first line of defense before the contestants have a chance to sing in front of the celebrity judges including Katy Perry.

