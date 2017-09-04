Police release name of Bossier City homicide victim

Bossier City police have released the name of the man found shot to death Sunday morning.

Police say the man was 45-year-old Juan Antonio Reyes.

Reyes was found by his roommate with a gunshot wound to the upper torso inside his home at 424 Montgomery Street at 12:50 a.m., according to BCPD.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are still working the case and looking into all leads.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers, 318-424-4100 or go to www.bossiercrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.